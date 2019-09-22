Lack of security causes 50-minute delay at Montreal marathon

The Montreal marathon was delayed by 50 minutes Sunday morning due to a lack of staff to secure the course.

The first racers of the 42.2 km Marathon Oasis de Montréal event were supposed to begin the race at 7:10 a.m. but were only able to begin almost an hour later, at 8 a.m.

Montreal police came in to fill the lack of security for the event. Event organizer Dominic Piché told the press he took full responsibility for the lack of organization.

Marathon participants weren’t happy about the delay, saying it negatively affected their warm-up and nutrition efforts.

READ MORE: B.C. woman wins ‘the most difficult marathon in the world’

“We are sitting around for an extra 45 minutes and you kind of tighten up. You warm up and you end up just sitting,” said marathon runner Waren Isfan.

Piché apologized to the runners, saying the marathon could not start until all the course barricades were secured.

Nearly 18,000 participants were enrolled in Sunday’s five marathon events. The Marathon Oasis de Montréal began on Saturday with more family-friendly events.

The race kicked off at the intersection of René-Lévesque and Saint-Urbain streets in downtown Montreal. Thousands of spectators, friends and relatives of the marathon participants were present on the sidelines of Sunday’s event.

–With files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press

WATCH MORE: New record set at Edmonton Marathon