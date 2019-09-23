Niagara College student arrested after allegedly pointing handgun at other students

A Niagara College student was arrested on Sunday and is facing eight charges after he allegedly “pointed a handgun” at other students, police say.

Niagara Regional Police say they received a “gun-related” call around 5 a.m. from the Glendale campus near Glendale Avenue and Taylor Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

When officers arrived, they learned that a male student who resides off-campus had allegedly got into an altercation with some students while on campus.

Investigators allege that at one point during the dispute, the suspect drew and pointed a handgun at the other students. He then subsequently fled the scene in a car before officers arrived, according to police.

Detectives were later able to track the suspect’s car to an address in the area of Cleveland and Richmond streets in Thorold, police say.

Crisis negotiators and the emergency task unit (ETU) were then called in, and nearby homes were reportedly evacuated.

Around 11 a.m., the 18-year-old suspect from Thorold “surrendered peacefully,” according to the ETU. Investigators say they seized the house and began a full investigation.

On Monday morning, police charged the suspect with eight offences, including pointing a firearm, uttering threats, failure to comply with probation and several firearm-related charges.

