Molly’s Reach, iconic restaurant of ‘Beachcombers’ fame, up for sale

Thinking of getting into the restaurant business and have a thing for cult Canadian culture?

Molly’s Reach, the iconic restaurant featured in Gibsons-filmed Canadian classic TV series The Beachcombers, is up for sale.

“We’ve had probably nine, 10 inquiries today and we just listed it this morning or late last night,” Grant Marshall with Sutton West Coast Real Estate told Global News Sunday evening.

“A few people talking about moving back to where they grew up and wanting to maybe operate something they grew up with, and a few local business owners that obviously loved the location.”

The big yellow cafe on School Road in Gibson’s Landing played a key role in the program, acting as a focal point for many of the characters’ interactions.

Built in 1926, the CBC leased the property in 1969 and used it to shoot exteriors for the show. It sat vacant for several years when the program was cancelled in 1990, and was converted into a functioning restaurant by investors in 1995.

According to the building’s real estate listing, the business is now being sold for $379,000.

While that might seem like a bargain in B.C.’s real estate market, the price only includes the business and its equipment ⁠— not the property.

Marshall said the current owners have decided to retire, and are selling the business as a read-to-go turnkey operation.

“The town council, the rest of the community would love to see it stay as that nostalgic piece of the community,” Marshall said.

“It’s a pretty big part of Canadian history, let alone the Sunshine Coast.”

According to the listing, the business comes with a 10-year lease, with an option to renew. The new owner will be on the hook for just under $9,500 a year in property taxes.

“This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings. This is an excellent business ALL YEAR, with Great profits – Great location – Great lease,” reads the listing.

“Popular local hang-out & a must for every tourist driving by.”

The lease includes the restaurant, an upstairs office and suite, as well as an unfinished basement.

Beachcombers aired from 1972 to 1990, and is one of Canada’s best-known programs internationally.

The program followed the adventures of a pair of West Coast log salvagers and their tugboat the Persephone, along with the colourful local townspeople.

The half-hour show ran for 387 episodes over 18 seasons, and while panned by critics was beloved by its Canadian audience, earning the title of Canada’s all-time best TV series in a 2017 poll by the Toronto International film Festival.