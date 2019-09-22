Saskatoon Race Against Racism raises funds to combat bigotry

Chris Sicote says events like the Race Against Racism are needed to help build inclusion.

“Until you’ve actually sat in somebody’s shoes and experienced the types of things that they’ve had, you don’t really have an understanding for that,” he said.

The run raises funds to promote inclusivity and to end bigotry, like the experience Chris Sicotte has faced.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Trudeau in blackface in 3rd instance of racist makeup

“I’ve had a couple of instances. One of them was particularly not great. I was stopped at a red light and I had a guy come up to me and basically say, ‘I paid for your truck.’ he said.

“That was particularly hurtful.”

Sicote is the master of ceremonies for this year’s race. He says he’s faced racism all his life and that he’s determined to help end it. He’s volunteering because the money raised for the event goes to organizations like the Saskatchewan Intercultural Association, which work to make the likely targets of racism feel welcome.

The event is hosted by the Saskatoon Police Service.

“The message we want people to walk away with is that we’re all people, we’re all living in Saskatoon, we all want to feel comfortable living in Saskatoon, no matter where we come from,” said Const. Derek Chesney of the cultural relations unit.

Sicote knows it’s not a simple task.

From four boys wearing the confederate flag at this year’s Saskatoon Exhibition to old photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in black- and brownface, bigotry is a serious issue across the country.

“Even in my school sometimes you can see kids calling each other names, kind of shoving each other around because they’re different races and they’re not like everyone else,” said Shaela Pharis, a student at Walter Murray Collegiate, a Saskatoon high school.

READ MORE: ‘Boxing in the wind’: Why white Canadians still struggle to talk racism

Sicote says events like this one are a step towards ending racism.

He says bringing together different races and cultures promotes understanding, which can help the victims and witnesses of bigotry become the combatants.

“Until everyone’s treating equally no one’s going to be treated fairly and nothing is going to be fair in the world,” Pharis said.

“And I want everyone to be treated the same as I am.”

Cassie Tan, another Walter Murray student, agreed.

“Even if we look different or if were from different places, we’re all in this together.”