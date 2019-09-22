Sports
September 22, 2019 4:41 pm

OHL Roundup: Sunday, September 22, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Blake Murray scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the second period as the Sudbury Wolves beat the Mississauga Steelheads 3-1 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Shane Bulitka and Quinton Byfield also scored for Sudbury (1-2-0) while Murray assisted on both for a three-point outing.

Aidan Prueter had the lone goal for the Steelheads (0-2-0).

Wolves goaltender Christian Purboo made 27 saves.

Mississauga’s Kai Edmonds stopped 16 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.