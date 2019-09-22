Stena Impero, U.K. tanker seized by Iran, to be released soon: report

GENEVA – Stena Impero, the British-flagged tanker detained by Iran on July 19, will be released soon, an Iranian maritime official said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

“After the issuing of the ruling for the end of detention of the English tanker Stena Impero this vessel will soon, and after the passing of 65 days, begin its movement from the port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters,” said Allahmorad Afifipour, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran in Hormozgan Province.

He did not provide any additional information on when the tanker may be released.

