OHL Roundup: Saturday, September 21, 2019

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Marco Rossi and Graeme Clarke scored in regulation time, and again in the shootout as the Ottawa 67’s edged the Owen Sound Attack 4-3 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Austen Keating also scored for the 67’s (2-0-0) in regulation time.

Stepan Machacek, Carter Robertson and Daylon Groulx replied for the Attack (0-0-1).

Cedrick Andree made 33 saves in net for Ottawa. Mack Guzda stopped 30 shots for Owen Sound.

OTTERS 8 BULLDOGS 5

HAMILTON — Chad Yetman struck twice as Erie defeated the Bulldogs.

Hayden Fowler’s power-play goal near the midway point of the game was the eventual winner for the Otters (2-0-0). Danial Singer, Emmett Sproule, Daniel D’Amato, Maxim Golod and Jamie Drysdale also scored for the Otters.

Avery Hayes had a pair of goals for Hamilton (1-1-0), while Bradey Johnson, Kade Landry and Arthur Kaliyev also found the back of the net.

—

SPITFIRES 9 PETES 6

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jean-Luc Foudy, Tyler Angle and Curtis Douglas had two goals apiece as the Spitfires downed Peterborough.

Wyatt Johnston, Daniel D’Amico and Luke Boka also scored for Windsor (1-0-0).

Mason McTavish had a pair of goals for the Petes (1-1-0), while Nick Robertson, Cameron Butler, Liam Kirk and Tucker Robertson chipped in as well.

—

FIREBIRDS 4 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jake Durham had a hat trick to guide Flint past the Spirit.

Brennan Othmann had the other goal for the Firebirds (1-1-0).

Cole Coskey was the lone scorer for Saginaw (0-1-1).

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 BATTALION 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jaromir Pytlik scored twice, including the third-period winner, as the Greyhounds beat North Bay.

Zack Trott, Rory Kerins, Ryan Roth and Cole MacKay also found the back of the net for Sault Ste. Marie (2-0-0).

Mason Primeau, Mitchell Russell, Alex Christopoulos and Liam Arnsby responded for the Battalion (0-2-0).

—

COLTS 6 KNIGHTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Matej Pekar’s hat trick powered the Colts past London.

Tyson Foerster had the game-winning goal for Barrie (2-0-0) at 7:50 of the third period. Jason Willms and Luke Bignell also scored for the Colts.

Antonio Stranges and Connor McMichael scored for the Knights (0-2-0).

___

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2019.