Man in hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run in Hamilton: police

An unknown man is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Central Hamilton, according to police.

Collision reconstruction investigators say the man was hit Friday night around 9:00 p.m. on the Main Street East crosswalk on the west side of Sanford Avenue.

READ MORE: Police arrest suspect after stolen church lamppost was recovered in St. Catharines

It’s believed he was hit by an eastbound dark-coloured SUV which did not remain on scene.

The man was transported to the Hamilton General Hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the suspect vehicle should have extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Investigators have not yet identified the male pedestrian and are looking for the publics help. Police say he’s aged 50-70 years old, about 6 feet wearing grey shorts, white t-shirt and white running shoes. The individual walks with the assistance of a cane.

Anyone with information can reach out to the collision reconstruction unit at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

WATCH (Sept. 6, 2019): Toronto police release video of fatal hit and run that left 34-year-old Scarborough woman dead