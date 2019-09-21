Northeast Calgary crash sends two people to hospital
A A
A two-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary resulted in one man suffering potentially life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened just before midnight Friday at the intersection of 24 Avenue at 23 Street northeast, just west of Barlow Trail.
Police say two people were taken to hospital.
The male driver of one vehicle was taken to Foothills Medical Centre with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.
The other driver, an elderly female, was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre with minor injuries.
The CPS Traffic Unit had the area closed as part of their investigation, but the intersection re-opened at around 5 a.m.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.