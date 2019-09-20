Sports
September 20, 2019 11:41 pm
Updated: September 20, 2019 11:42 pm

OHL Roundup: Friday, September 20, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Jet Greaves made 29 saves to help Warren Rychel get his first win as head coach with Barrie, and the Colts went on to beat the North Bay Battalion 3-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matej Pekar had a pair of goals for the Colts (1-0-0) while Jason Willms tacked on two assists.

Aidan Brown also scored for Barrie.

Rychel, who was co-owner and general manager of the Windsor Spitfires from 2006-2019, was hired on Sept. 9 by the Colts after Dale Hawerchuk stepped down due to health concerns.

Joe Vrbetic stopped 30-of-33 shots for the Battalion (0-1-0).

OTTERS 5 WOLVES 2

ERIE, Pa. — Kurtis Henry scored the first of four unanswered third-period goals as the Otters (1-0-0) toppled Sudbury (0-2-0).

GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 1

Story continues below

KINGSTON, Ont. — Andrew MacLean made 25 saves and Daniel Walker had a goal and an assist as Oshawa (1-0-0) got past the Frontenacs (0-1-0).

ICEDOGS 3 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Kyen Sopa struck twice and Tucker Tynan stopped 38 shots as Niagara (2-0-0) downed the Steelheads (0-1-0).

BULLDOGS 4 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. —Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and two helpers as Hamilton (1-0-0) beat the Sting (0-1-0). Sarnia’s Jamieson Rees was handed a match penalty for checking to the head in the second period.

GREYHOUNDS 6 FIREBIRDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Cullen McLean had a pair of goals as the Greyhounds (1-0-0) doubled up Flint (0-1-0).

67’s 3 STORM 2 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Auston Keating set up both goals in regulation, then scored in the shootout as Ottawa (1-0-0) beat the Storm (0-0-1).

RANGERS 5 SPIRIT 4 (OT)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Ryan Stepien scored the winner as the Rangers (1-0-0) erased a 4-2 third-period deficit to come from behind and edge Saginaw (0-0-1).

PETES 6 KNIGHTS 4

LONDON, Ont. — Nick Robertson’s second goal of the night stood up as the winner as Peterborough (1-0-0) skated past the Knights (0-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.

View link »
Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple PodcastsListen on Google PodcastsVisit Curious CastSubscribe with RSS

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Erie Otters
Flint Firebirds
Guelph Storm
Hamilton Bulldogs
Kingston Frontenacs
kitchener rangers
London Knights
mississauga steelheads
Niagara IceDogs
north bay battalion
OHL
ohl-roundup
Oshawa Generals
Ottawa 67's
Owen Sound Attack
Peterborough Petes
Saginaw Spirit
sarnia sting
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Sudbury Wolves
Windsor Spitfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.