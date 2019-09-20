OHL Roundup: Friday, September 20, 2019

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Jet Greaves made 29 saves to help Warren Rychel get his first win as head coach with Barrie, and the Colts went on to beat the North Bay Battalion 3-0 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matej Pekar had a pair of goals for the Colts (1-0-0) while Jason Willms tacked on two assists.

Aidan Brown also scored for Barrie.

Rychel, who was co-owner and general manager of the Windsor Spitfires from 2006-2019, was hired on Sept. 9 by the Colts after Dale Hawerchuk stepped down due to health concerns.

Joe Vrbetic stopped 30-of-33 shots for the Battalion (0-1-0).

—

OTTERS 5 WOLVES 2

ERIE, Pa. — Kurtis Henry scored the first of four unanswered third-period goals as the Otters (1-0-0) toppled Sudbury (0-2-0).

GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Andrew MacLean made 25 saves and Daniel Walker had a goal and an assist as Oshawa (1-0-0) got past the Frontenacs (0-1-0).

—

ICEDOGS 3 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Kyen Sopa struck twice and Tucker Tynan stopped 38 shots as Niagara (2-0-0) downed the Steelheads (0-1-0).

—

BULLDOGS 4 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. —Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and two helpers as Hamilton (1-0-0) beat the Sting (0-1-0). Sarnia’s Jamieson Rees was handed a match penalty for checking to the head in the second period.

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 FIREBIRDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Cullen McLean had a pair of goals as the Greyhounds (1-0-0) doubled up Flint (0-1-0).

—

67’s 3 STORM 2 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Auston Keating set up both goals in regulation, then scored in the shootout as Ottawa (1-0-0) beat the Storm (0-0-1).

—

RANGERS 5 SPIRIT 4 (OT)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Ryan Stepien scored the winner as the Rangers (1-0-0) erased a 4-2 third-period deficit to come from behind and edge Saginaw (0-0-1).

—

PETES 6 KNIGHTS 4

LONDON, Ont. — Nick Robertson’s second goal of the night stood up as the winner as Peterborough (1-0-0) skated past the Knights (0-1-0).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.