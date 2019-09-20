Police arrest suspect after stolen church lamppost was recovered in St. Catharines

A 60-year-old is facing a charge for possessing a stolen lamppost from a St. Catharines cathedral.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) were able to find the accused and the lampost at a location in the city on Friday night.

Detectives say the man will appear for a bail hearing on Saturday at a courthouse in St. Catharines.

They went on to say that the suspect has not been connected with the actual theft of the property.

Police in Niagara reported the missing lamppost, stolen from the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria on Lyman Street, last week.

They believed the lamppost was taken late Monday or early Tuesday.

The church has been the target of multiple thefts and mischief incidents over the last few weeks, say police.

Investigators did not reveal the estimated value of the “large bronze and copper” lamppost they say was stolen but did say it was worth more than $5,000.

