Hamilton Tiger-Cats blow 24-0 lead, still beat Eskimos in Edmonton

Lirim Hajrullahu booted a 34-yard field goal as time expired, clanking the ball off the left upright and in, as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the Edmonton Eskimos 30-27 Friday night.

With the win, the Ticats (10-3) became the first team in the CFL to clinch a playoff spot.

Hamilton has won five of its last six games and has yet to lose back-to-back games in 2019.

Quarterback Dane Evans threw a 46-yard touchdown to Brandon Banks, a 41-yard TD to Marcus Tucker and a 76-yard major to Bralon Addison as the league-leading Tiger-Cats stormed out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Evans went 7-of-8 for 197 yards and three TDs in the first quarter and finished the game 22-for-30 for 336 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The Cats went up 24-0 midway through the second quarter when Hajrullahu kicked a 48-yard field goal.

But that’s when Edmonton stormed back with 24 straight points thanks to two field goals by Sean Whyte, a six-yard touchdown pass from Logan Kilgore to DaVaris Daniels, a Kilgore to Greg Ellingson 32-yard TD, and a one-yard TD plunge by Kilgore.

Hajrullahu connected on a 38-yard field goal before Whyte answered back with 48-yarder with 35 seconds to play in the game.

Hamilton sealed the deal when Hajrullahu’s field goal attempt with no time left on the clock hit the left upright and bounced in for the winning play.

The Eskimos (6-7) are now on a four-game losing streak.

Jumal Rolle had two interceptions and fellow cornerback Frankie Williams made five defensive tackles and an interception for Hamilton.

The Ticats next play in Winnipeg on Sept. 27.