Noon hour rally kicks off week long climate change action plan in Halifax

Climate protests kicked off around the world Friday to sound the alarm about the ongoing climate crisis.

Here in Halifax, a few hundred people, young and old, gathered in the Grand Parade Square in front of City Hall, for an interfaith rally that kicks off a week of climate strike action.

The rally was organized by a cross-section of faith leaders to draw attention to the issues and encourage people to rise up.

READ MORE: Student protesters worldwide skip class, hit the streets for Global Climate Strike

“People were really excited that this was happening and I think a lot of people were looking for this opportunity to join together and be heard,” said Tynette Deveau, event organizer.

The rally culminates with other climate strikes happening around the world where people are taking to the streets demanding action from world governments to take steps to help put a halt to global warming.

“I want people to learn about what’s happening, get educated on the issues and make changes in their own lives and to fight for a global change,” said Lindsay Eagleson, who was the first person to show up for the climate change event.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg arrives in New York after 2-week zero-carbon yacht journey

Many youths were on hand, like Johnston Fisher and his 9-year-old son Wolfgang– for the foster family, it was important to be there and get the younger generation involved.

“My parents told me about this and if nobody does anything it’s just going to get worse and worse and worse,” said Wolfgang.

“The reality is, is that we’ve got to do something, we can’t cover it up, we can’t sugar coat it to them,” said Johnston. “And so it’s best to be on the streets and inform them the best we can, because they are the future right.”

A few hundred people have gathered here in Grand Parade Square for a climate change rally. A moment of silence was just held for victims of climate change. This event will kick off a series of week long climate events being held here in #Halifax pic.twitter.com/Xils8ft3et — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) September 20, 2019

Youth activists in Halifax like grade 12 student Willa Fisher, who helped form the group “School Strike 4 Climate” here in Halifax said they’ve been working to inspire others to get engaged and have been a strong voice in the local climate change movement.

Fisher said she felt like she had no choice but to become a climate activist, as it’s something her generation is having to inherit.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg to receive key to city after Montreal climate march

“I think that the youth are scared and they also feel empowered to see other children and youth doing the same thing all around the world,” said Fisher. “It’s really amazing and that’s why I started because I saw people doing it all over the world and I thought that could be me too.”

The interfaith rally begins a week of climate action events being held in the city which culminates with a climate strike next Friday, Sept, 27th–part of a Canada wide initiative.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen who helped spark the youth climate change movement, will be in Montreal.