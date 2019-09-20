Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of September 21

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

With rain expected for most of the weekend – plan to check out these awesome indoor events!

1. Love Local MB – Clear Lake

Love Local MB has been bringing together our province’s best food and beverage artisans for the past six years and this weekend, they are hitting the highway!

Beautiful Clear Lake will host the inaugural Love Local MB – Clear Lake event Saturday at Danceland from 6 to 9 p.m.

More than 20 amazing vendors will be on hand with drink and food samples, plus product you can shop, buy and enjoy at home.

You’ll find drinks from Tasse Coffee Project, Trans Canada Brewing Co., Little Brown Jug and more.

And food from Prairie Quinoa, Heart of a Sweet Current, Gourmet Inspirations and more!

For a full list of vendors, tickets, and details on other Love Local MB events, head to their website.

2. The Dream Factory Pie Party

Buy pie, make a dream come true!

Now eating pie sounds good enough, but what if that pie helped out a sweet kiddo from Manitoba who is battling a life threatening illness?

That’s what The Dream Factory Pie Party is all about!

WATCH: It’s a pie party!

Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Exchange District Pharmacy, some of the district’s best restaurants are gathering together for a good old-fashioned pie baking contest.

And you’re invited! Money raised at the pie sale will go towards granting the dream of Zachary, who is dreaming of taking a family vacation to British Columbia.

To learn more about the pie party or the incredible work The Dream Factory does, click here!

3. CN 100 Moving Celebration

CN Rail is celebrating its 100th anniversary with one heck of a cool party!

The company has turned old shipping containers into a moving museum full of interactive audio, video and holograms that tell the stories of how the rail line helped develop and shape Canada.

WATCH: Moving museum

Did you know the rail established our very first national radio network? Or the airline back in the 1920’s that eventually became Air Canada?

There’s a ton to see and do for all ages and the event is completely free!

You can catch the CN 100 Moving Celebration – where else but at the CN Stage at The Forks.

It’s open Friday 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

And to learn more about the celebration, you can click here.

Happy weekend everyone!