September 20, 2019 10:42 am
Updated: September 20, 2019 11:20 am

Winnipeg roads flood as Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Some clips of the rain in Winnipeg during a downpour Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Winnipeg Friday morning.

They said the city may experience strong winds, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Pembina Highway – Submitted

Pembina Highway.

Submitted
After – Sherri Anne

After the storm arrives.

Sherri Anne/Submitted
Before – Sherri Anne

Before the storm arrives.

Sherri Anne
Lorette – Submitted

Hail in Lorette.

Submitted
Blumenort – Candace Fuchs

The sky near Blumenort.

Candace Fuchs
Chevrier Blvd – Vicky Hoff

Chevrier Boulvevard.

Resized_20190920_093837

A new development in south Winnipeg

Submitted
Route 90 – Submitted

Route 90.

Submitted

“Thunderstorms are moving eastwards across southwestern Manitoba this morning. Some of these thunderstorms will likely be severe, capable of damaging hail, strong winds, and torrential rainfall.

Have photos, videos or something you’re seeing? Text them to 204-780-6868 or email winnipeg@globalnews, or send them to us on Facebook.

“The activity will move out of the region on Friday morning, but another round of severe thunderstorm activity will develop later in the day, potentially impacting far southeastern Saskatchewan into southern Manitoba.”

Texts and tweets to Global News and 680 CJOB reported flooding and sewer overflows on Route 90, small hail in Lindenwoods and south Winnipeg, and underpasses flooding. Global News is on the way to several scenes.

Some weather pictures and video from around the province:

