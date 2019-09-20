Winnipeg roads flood as Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Winnipeg Friday morning.

They said the city may experience strong winds, damaging hail and heavy rain.

“Thunderstorms are moving eastwards across southwestern Manitoba this morning. Some of these thunderstorms will likely be severe, capable of damaging hail, strong winds, and torrential rainfall.

“The activity will move out of the region on Friday morning, but another round of severe thunderstorm activity will develop later in the day, potentially impacting far southeastern Saskatchewan into southern Manitoba.”

Texts and tweets to Global News and 680 CJOB reported flooding and sewer overflows on Route 90, small hail in Lindenwoods and south Winnipeg, and underpasses flooding. Global News is on the way to several scenes.

Some weather pictures and video from around the province:

Street flooding in Linden Woods (SW Winnipeg). Dime hail, too. #MBStorm pic.twitter.com/80XuDmO0vx — P McCarthy (@wxdog) September 20, 2019

View outside my classroom this morning. (I have good kids this semester, they're as fascinated by the sky as I am). #MBStorm pic.twitter.com/33Uy5Dc4Yk — Jolene Fiarchuk (@jolenefiar) September 20, 2019

Torrential rain and strong winds in Winnipeg right now #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/PD6uuj88e4 — Pat (@Patrickk_Ap) September 20, 2019

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by @environmentca for the City of #Winnipeg. Surrounding areas to the SW are currently under a severe thunderstorm warning. #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/kvgwSAKXBX — Keane Kokolsky (@keane_kokolsky) September 20, 2019