Pesky peacock makes impression in the streets of Souris, Man.

A proud peacock seems to want to leave its mark on a small Manitoba community.

Construction crews were finishing a sidewalk in Souris, Man. Wednesday when their work was disrupted by a bird not exactly native to southwestern Manitoba.

A peacock walked right through the freshly-laid cement.

“They had it nicely smoothed out and then a peacock came strutting right through,” said Janelle Panagiotou, who took photos of the pesky peafowl’s stroll through the worksite.

“The construction guys were laughing at the time — but I’m sure they weren’t all that happy.”

Panagiotou, who owns a hair salon on Souris’ Main Street, had been watching the work crew finish the sidewalk in front of her business after a long summer of roadwork.

She posted the photos on social media after the peacock struck and quickly heard from others in town who wanted to see the footprints left in the cement.

But she was told that wouldn’t be possible — the peacock had made a bad impression, so to speak.

“The guy said it could be a tripping hazard because the holes were so deep,” she said.

“It was probably two to three inches deep where his footprints were … I’m surprised he didn’t get stuck.”

While it might seem strange to see a peacock sabotaging road work in Souris, Panagiotou says she’s more surprised to have heard from the workers it hasn’t happened before.

The town, 226 km southwest of Winnipeg, has been home to dozens of peacocks for decades.

While originally housed at the town’s bird sanctuary, the peacocks have slowly made themselves at home in the community, and Panagiotou says “they’re all over the place” now.

“There’s lots of them and they just kind of roam around town,” she said, adding the birds have become a tourist attraction in Souris.

“They’re kind of a staple around here.”

