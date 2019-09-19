Calgary police charge man after Coventry Hills bank robbery

One man has been charged following a bank robbery in the Coventry Hills neighbourhood in Calgary’s northeast.

A man with a covered face entered the Scotiabank at 500 Country Hills Boulevard N.E. just after noon on Sept. 13, Calgary police said.

According to police, the man walked behind the tellers’ counter, demanding the staff give him money while indicating he had a weapon concealed in his pocket.

Bank staff gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and he left the bank, according to police. No one was injured.

Police located the suspect after an investigation and he was arrested at a residence on Martinglen Way N.E.

Ahmed Mohammed Farah Abdulle was charged with three counts of robbery and one count of committing an offence while being disguised.

Police said the investigation is still underway and are asking anyone with information to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.