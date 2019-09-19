Alberta government wants public input on Bow River reservoir possibilities

The Alberta government is holding a series of public engagement sessions in hopes of educating and hearing from residents about three possibilities it is exploring to boost drought and flood impacts on the Bow River.

The government said it is assessing three reservoir options for the Bow, which would be built upstream from Calgary:

A new reservoir located near Morley, between the Horseshoe Dam and Ghost Reservoir

Expansion of Ghost Reservoir

A new reservoir located between Ghost Reservoir and Bearspaw Dam

Flood and drought storage projects on the Bow River were identified in 2017 as a way to improve the region’s resilience against adverse water events, the government said.

“Flood resilience remains a top priority for government and the residents of Calgary and many communities in southern Alberta,” Environment Minister Jason Nixon said in a news release Thursday.

“We look forward to sharing details and hearing what Albertans think about the government’s work to assess new reservoir options on the Bow River to reduce the impact of both flood and drought on our communities and our economy.”

At the sessions, residents will learn more about the potential size and locations of the options, as well as timelines.

The three sessions will take place in Cochrane and just outside Calgary. They are being held at the following locations and times:

Monday, Sept. 30 — Cochrane RancheHouse

101 RancheHouse Rd., Cochrane

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3 — RockPointe Church

255024 Lochend Rd. (off Highway 1A west of Calgary)

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15 — RockPointe Church

255024 Lochend Rd. (off Highway 1A west of Calgary)

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A conceptual assessment is set to be submitted this winter and is meant to inform the government’s decision on whether the three options will move on to the next step, a feasibility study.