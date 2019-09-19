Federal NDP leader addresses hate and racism during Hamilton campaign stop

The issues of hate and racism were top of mind as the federal NDP leader made a campaign stop in east Hamilton Thursday.

Jagmeet Singh sat down with local New Democrat candidates at Kebabish, a halal restaurant on Barton Street in Stoney Creek, for an announcement about his plan for dental coverage and universal pharmacare.

He also fielded questions from reporters, the majority of which dealt with the controversy of Trudeau wearing blackface and brownface makeup.

Singh, who is the first person of colour to lead a federal party in Canada, said he’s “deeply troubled” by the images.

“This is so hurtful to so many Canadians,” Singh said. “People who have faced injury, both in physical injury and in words, people who haven’t been able to get jobs because of the colour of their skin, now are waking up to seeing the prime minister of this country mock their lived realities.”

Singh was asked how a federal NDP government would address Hamilton’s problems with hate, including Hamilton having the highest rate of police-reported hate crimes in Canada.

“When it comes to the ongoing rise of hate — broadly speaking, here in Hamilton but across Canada — we know it’s a real threat,” said Singh, adding that an NDP government would implement federal policy to end police carding and make changes within the justice system to protect marginalized Canadians.

The City of Hamilton has been looking at how to deal with members of hate groups congregating in front of city hall every weekend. It also came under fire when it was discovered that a longtime city of Hamilton employee had once been the leader of a white supremacist group.

The New Democrat Party leader was joined at the proceedings by candidates from four Hamilton ridings, including the Hamilton Centre candidate and former Ward 3 councillor Matthew Green.

Green said he fears that hate incidents are on the increase in Canada.

“Every weekend, at the forecourt of city hall in Hamilton, one of the most multicultural diverse cities in the country is constantly being confronted with a growing Neo-Nazi movement,” Green said. “We have a security establishment in place that should be clamping down on the rise of white supremacy.”

In addition to sharing the NDP plan to support small businesses and workers with dental coverage and universal pharmacare, Singh addressed two major concerns to Hamiltonians, including how the city’s steel sector was impacted by U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“Steel and aluminum workers were seriously hurt by these tariffs, and Mr. Trudeau didn’t think it was important to negotiate to get those lifted,” said Singh, adding that his government — if elected — would implement a procurement policy that would require public projects to prioritize Canadian manufacturers, including Hamilton steelmakers.

Singh was asked whether his government would help with any extra costs for Hamilton’s LRT if the project goes over the $1-billion price tag. Trudeau’s Liberals have said they are open to discussions about providing additional financial assistance if the project goes over budget.

Singh said his government is fully supportive of public transit.

“We also want to make sure we put an emphasis on maintaining public ownership as much as possible,” Singh said. “That is the only way to move forward with accessibility and affordability being top of mind. As opposed to a priority of profits being the motive.”

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer was in Hamilton Wednesday. There have been no announcements regarding appearances in the city by Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau or Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.