September 19, 2019 12:29 pm

Teulon teen behind bars for multiple robberies, assaults at same West Broadway store

A 17-year-old from Teulon, Man., is in custody in connection with five separate incidents at a Young Street grocery store between July 22 and Sept. 11.

Winnipeg police said the suspect committed robberies, assaults and thefts, and on one occasion, pointed a gun at an employee.

The suspect is also linked to a pawn shop theft and an attempted residential break-in, police said.

The teen is facing a laundry list of charges, including armed robbery using a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, theft under $5,000, assault, breaking and entering with intent, and assault with a weapon.

