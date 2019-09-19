Teulon teen behind bars for multiple robberies, assaults at same West Broadway store

A 17-year-old from Teulon, Man., is in custody in connection with five separate incidents at a Young Street grocery store between July 22 and Sept. 11.

Winnipeg police said the suspect committed robberies, assaults and thefts, and on one occasion, pointed a gun at an employee.

The suspect is also linked to a pawn shop theft and an attempted residential break-in, police said.

READ MORE: Man holds knife to child’s neck during robbery, say Winnipeg police

The teen is facing a laundry list of charges, including armed robbery using a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, theft under $5,000, assault, breaking and entering with intent, and assault with a weapon.

A youth has been charged after Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into a grocery store on Young st that was targeted by a suspect on 5 separate occasions. The suspect committed a variety of assaults, thefts and robberies. https://t.co/Z2OGZY0viO — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 19, 2019

WATCH: Vape shop posts video of robbery to shame thieves

