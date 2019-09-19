Canada
‘Alice in Wonderland’ and paint-by numbers: Kensington parking stalls transformed Friday

More than a dozen parking spots in northwest Calgary will be transformed into interactive art exhibits on Friday.

The city’s fourth annual PARK(ing) Day will take place on Kensington Road Northwest between 10A Street and 11 Street from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

During that time, the City of Calgary says 19 curbside parking spots will be temporarily turned into “vibrant and interactive urban spaces.”

“The project aims to encourage critical thought and to spark our imaginations about how public spaces can be used.”

Among the installations to be displayed are an exhibit that channels the ‘70s, another that pulls inspiration from Alice in Wonderland and one that invites visitors to complete an oversized paint-by-numbers of the Kensington streetscape.

