Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee to open first Calgary store on Friday

Popular Filipino fast-food restaurant Jollibee opens its first-ever location in Calgary on Friday.

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain in the Philippines. Its signature menu items include the Jolly Crispy Chicken, the sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti and the chain’s peach mango pie.

There are currently seven locations across Canada, with the Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) saying it plans to open 100 branches in the country by 2023.

The opening of Calgary’s first Jollibee location comes one month after the chain opened a restaurant in Edmonton, its first store in Alberta.

The opening of the Edmonton Jollibee drew a massive crowd, with a total of 8,000 customers served on its first day of operation.

The first customer served was a local resident who waited in line for three days to visit the restaurant, even though he had never tried Jollibee before.

“As the most populated city in Alberta and home to more than 100,000 Filipinos, Calgary was the natural choice for the next store location,” JFC said in a news release.

To celebrate the opening of the Calgary restaurant, Jollibee will be giving the first 50 people in line who make a purchase of $25 or more a year’s supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken — a six-piece bucket of chicken every month for a year.

In addition, JFC says those in line carrying “the most unique banners or posters” with the hashtag #ItsOurTurn will be given a Jollibee Funko Pop.

Calgary’s Jollibee is located at 999 36 St. N.E. and will begin serving customers at 7 a.m. on Sept. 20.