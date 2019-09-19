Blue Jays, streaking Grichuk set for matchup with Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (61-91, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-103, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Anthony Kay (0-0, 6.30 ERA) Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (1-8, 5.74 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto’s Grichuk puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Orioles.

The Orioles are 21-48 against AL East teams. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Dylan Bundy leads them with a mark of 9.1.

The Blue Jays are 27-39 against division opponents. The Toronto offence has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .272. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-10. Brock Stewart secured his fourth victory and Randal Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Miguel Castro took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 91 RBIs and is batting .281. Jonathan Villar is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 61 extra base hits and is batting .234. Cavan Biggio is 14-for-32 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .274 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by four runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed), Mark Trumbo: (trap).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Jordan Romano: (leg), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee), Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: (leg).

