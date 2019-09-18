Province tasks police commission to find downtown Winnipeg safety solutions
The Manitoba government is directing the province’s police commission to find ways to make downtown Winnipeg safer.
Justice Minister Cliff Cullen has asked the commission to investigate measures that include increased foot patrols, security cameras and increased lighting.
He’s also asked the commission to work with the private sector to
come up with solutions.
An initial report is to be provided to the government in November.
Police data shows violent crime in the area increased by 10 per cent last year and property crime went up by 22 per cent.
A police survey from 2017 also indicated 84 per cent of Winnipeggers – and 90 per cent of women – felt unsafe walking alone downtown at night.
