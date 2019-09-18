Edmonton student captures video of crosswalk dangers

An Edmonton student captured video of the dangers she runs into while walking in a marked crosswalk on her way to school.

Rob McClelland told Global News his children have been coming home frustrated that vehicles don’t stop for them at the marked crosswalk near Johnny Bright School.

He suggested they capture their experience on camera.

“It only took one trip to school and my daughter sent me a video that she took,” McClelland said.

The video, taken by McClelland’s 11-year-old daughter Paige, is taken from her perspective. You can see her walk to the edge of the marked crosswalk and stop to make sure it’s safe.

A large Dodge truck can be seen driving past the crossing, without stopping. It doesn’t appear to slow down.

Seconds later, a SUV comes from the other direction. A van follows close behind. Neither slow down.

McClelland says he taught his children to stop until they look the driver in the eyes, something he credits for keeping them safe.

READ MORE: ‘There needs to be stiffer penalties’: Mother of Edmonton boys struck in 2 separate crosswalks

“Personally, I’m confident with what my kids are doing. But all it’s going to take is one driver with the sun in their eyes or looking down at their phone,” McClelland said of the video.

The crosswalk is about 100 metres east of the playground zone on Rutherford Road. While it is in a 50 kilometres per hour zone, Edmonton Police say they observe drivers going faster than that.

“Last year and the year before, it was fairly quiet around here and we didn’t have as many problems or many concerns. This year, it’s starting to be on the rise again,” said Sgt. Scott Sellsted, who has worked with the Edmonton Police Service in the area for 15 years.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools said the district is “aware of the traffic safety concerns in front of Johnny Bright School and the principal has been in contact with the Edmonton Police Service to discuss solutions.”

Residents say nearby construction has sent more drivers down Rutherford Road and they notice many seem impatient and drive recklessly in the area.

Lights were recently added to the crossing in the playground zone outside Johnny Bright School. McClelland wants some sort of improvements to the crosswalk his children use just down the street, too.

READ MORE: Edmonton school demands improved traffic safety after student hit by school bus

“Anything. Anything. A new coat of paint, some LEDs, it doesn’t have to be anything fancy,” said McClelland.

“Just something to indicate there is a crosswalk here.”

According to the City of Edmonton, the crossing was last reviewed in 2018.

“The crosswalk is unique as it has one lane for each direction and curb extensions that reduce the crossing distance for pedestrians,” a City of Edmonton spokesperson wrote in an email. “Given the above, the crosswalk has not been prioritized for improvement, but the city continues to monitor it.”

In the meantime, McClelland says he hopes the video captured by his daughter is a wake up call to drivers throughout Edmonton.

“If you’re maybe three seconds late for work, deal with it. And let these kids get to school.”



WATCH: RCMP Corporal Ron Bumbry joined us with reminders on how motorists can help keep kids safe.