September 18, 2019 4:35 pm

One killed in collision on Highway 28 east of Bancroft: OPP

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Highway 28 was closed between Fort Steward Road and Deltor Road as police investigated.

Bancroft OPP say one person was killed following a collision east of Bancroft on Wednesday morning.

The collision between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 28 near Belton Road, about 20 km east of Bancroft, 105 km north of Peterborough.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the transport truck driver was not injured, police said.

 

Around 4:30 p.m., OPP identified the victim as Paul Clemmer, 60 of Carlo-Mayo Township.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

