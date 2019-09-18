One killed in collision on Highway 28 east of Bancroft: OPP

Bancroft OPP say one person was killed following a collision east of Bancroft on Wednesday morning.
The collision between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 28 near Belton Road, about 20 km east of Bancroft, 105 km north of Peterborough.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene; the transport truck driver was not injured, police said.
#BancroftOPP is investigating a fatal collision on #Hwy28 at Belton Rd., east of Bancroft. Happened around 6:30am involving a transport and passenger vehicle.. One person deceased at scene. Collision investigators on scene and road remains closed. #Bancroft ^bd pic.twitter.com/CrnjlI8Cyh
— OPP East (@OPP_ER) September 18, 2019
Around 4:30 p.m., OPP identified the victim as Paul Clemmer, 60 of Carlo-Mayo Township.
Highway 28 was closed between Fort Steward Road and Deltor Road as police investigated.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
