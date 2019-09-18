Jarett Gelowitz’s ‘willingness to step up’ led to reinstatement: SPS chief

Jarett Gelowitz’s acceptance of responsibility was a significant factor in his reinstatement to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), according to Chief Troy Cooper.

The chief’s comments came a day after a Police Act hearing officer approved an order allowing the previously fired constable to return to work.

“It’s that willingness to step up and accept responsibility and accept serious discipline that allowed us to move forward, and made that agreement that we reached possible,” Cooper said.

Under the agreement, known as the consent order, Gelowitz admitted to multiple disciplinary offences:

Abuse of authority due to excessive force used during an arrest;

Neglect of duty and discreditable conduct relating to a purse he received at the service centre;

Discreditable conduct for the removal and destruction of a picture from the workspace of a special constable; and

Neglect of duty for not showing up for scheduled duty.

On July 31, a Saskatoon Court of Queens Bench judge found Gelowitz not guilty of assaulting a man during a December 2016 arrest. Justice Richard Danyliuk deemed his use of force was justifiable.

Two other incidents resulted in Gelowitz being charged with assault and aggravated assault. The Crown opted against taking either to trial.

Cooper has maintained Gelowitz was fired on Aug. 24, 2018, not due to criminal charges, but due concerning conduct.

“My concerns were for a pattern of behaviour involving his responsiveness to policy and training,” the chief said.

Cooper said he’s happy with the discipline levied against Gelowitz, including the officer’s placement on probation for one year. He will also be assigned to administrative duties until the chief determines Gelowitz is fit to return to the streets for the SPS.

“It’s significant discipline, but these are serious allegations and I think it was appropriate,” Cooper said.

While doing administrative work, he’ll be supervised and receive training, leading up to his “progressive reintegration.”

Gelowitz’s lawyer, Brad Mitchell, said his client is relieved to have the matter behind him. He can now return to work “and focus on being a valuable member of the Saskatoon Police Service once again.”