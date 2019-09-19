Man accused of driving dirt bike on highway in Northumberland County
A man faces multiple driving charges following an Ontario Provincial Police traffic stop involving a dirt bike on Tuesday morning.
Northumberland OPP say around 9 a.m., an officer was on a focused patrol in Alnwick-Haldimand Township following reports of a dirt bike in the area travelling recklessly.
The officer then observed a dirt bike on a highway and conducted a vehicle stop. The dirt bike, police report, was allegedly travelling 98 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
OPP did not state where the alleged incident occurred.
READ MORE: Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving after pursuit of dirt bike ends in crash
As a result of the investigation, Brandon Pitre, 28, of Alnwick-Haldimand Township, was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Operation while prohibited
- Driving a motor vehicle without a permit
- Using altered plates
- Speeding
- Turn – not in safety
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
The dirt bike was impounded for 45 days. The accused will appear in Cobourg.
A date for the hearing was not provided.
WATCH: Cavan Monaghan Township council is mulling over allowing ATVs on about 10 km of public roads
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.