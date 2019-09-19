Crime
September 19, 2019 9:57 am
Updated: September 19, 2019 9:59 am

Man accused of driving dirt bike on highway in Northumberland County

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP did not state where the alleged incident occurred.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A A

A man faces multiple driving charges following an Ontario Provincial Police traffic stop involving a dirt bike on Tuesday morning.

Northumberland OPP say around 9 a.m., an officer was on a focused patrol in Alnwick-Haldimand Township following reports of a dirt bike in the area travelling recklessly.

The officer then observed a dirt bike on a highway and conducted a vehicle stop. The dirt bike, police report, was allegedly travelling 98 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

OPP did not state where the alleged incident occurred.

READ MORE: Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving after pursuit of dirt bike ends in crash

As a result of the investigation, Brandon Pitre, 28,  of Alnwick-Haldimand Township, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Operation while prohibited
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a permit
  • Using altered plates
  • Speeding
  • Turn – not in safety
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

The dirt bike was impounded for 45 days. The accused will appear in Cobourg.

A date for the hearing was not provided.

WATCH: Cavan Monaghan Township council is mulling over allowing ATVs on about 10 km of public roads

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alnwick-Halidmand
Alnwick/Haldimand Township
dirt bike
Northumberland County
Northumberland OPP
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Speeding

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.