Man accused of driving dirt bike on highway in Northumberland County

A man faces multiple driving charges following an Ontario Provincial Police traffic stop involving a dirt bike on Tuesday morning.

Northumberland OPP say around 9 a.m., an officer was on a focused patrol in Alnwick-Haldimand Township following reports of a dirt bike in the area travelling recklessly.

The officer then observed a dirt bike on a highway and conducted a vehicle stop. The dirt bike, police report, was allegedly travelling 98 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

OPP did not state where the alleged incident occurred.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon Pitre, 28, of Alnwick-Haldimand Township, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Operation while prohibited

Driving a motor vehicle without a permit

Using altered plates

Speeding

Turn – not in safety

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

The dirt bike was impounded for 45 days. The accused will appear in Cobourg.

A date for the hearing was not provided.

