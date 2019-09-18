N.S. declares localized state of emergency to ensure removal of downed crane  

The Nova Scotia government has declared a localized state of emergency to ensure the safe removal of the crane that fell during hurricane Dorian.

The province’s Emergency Management Office made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, 11 days after the crane toppled to the ground.

The department says the state of emergency will allow the province to step in to oversee the crane’s safe and timely removal.

“The safety of Nova Scotians is our primary concern and any further delay is not acceptable,” said Chuck Porter, Minister responsible for Emergency Management, in a statement.

“As a government, we are stepping in to move forward as quickly as possible.”

Labi Kousoulis, the minister of Labour and Advanced Education, said at a media briefing Wednesday that additional evacuations will not be required as a result of the state of emergency.

“We needed to act to find a solution to get this work underway as soon as possible,” Kousoulis stated. “Our first priority is removing the crane safely and for people and businesses to get back to their lives.”

The localized emergency area is defined as the city block within the boundaries of Cathedral Lane, and bordered by Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road.

An evacuation order was issued on Sept. 9 by Halifax Regional Municipality Fire and Emergency Services.

