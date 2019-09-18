Fire breaks out at Central Smith Creamery north of Peterborough

Fire broke out at the Central Smith Creamery plant just north of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Tractor trailer catches fire outside Foodland in Madoc, Ont.

Selwyn Township firefighters and Peterborough County OPP were called to the factory on Lindsay Road around 2:20 p.m. The business specializes in ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, and frozen yogurt products.

BREAKING: @SelwynTownship firefighters, @PtboParamedics and #PtboOPP are on scene of a fire at Central Smith Ice Cream on Lindsay Road. Check back for more information as it becomes available available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/jj5HzSOEzS — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 18, 2019

Smoke was visible in the building when firefighters arrived.

The factory also has a dairy bar.

No word yet on injuries or cause of the fire.

More to come.