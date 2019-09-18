Central Smith
September 18, 2019 3:17 pm

Fire breaks out at Central Smith Creamery north of Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Selwyn Township firefighters and Peterborough County OPP respond to a fire at Central Smith Creamery on Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Fire broke out at the Central Smith Creamery plant just north of Peterborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Selwyn Township firefighters and Peterborough County OPP were called to the factory on Lindsay Road around 2:20 p.m. The business specializes in ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, and frozen yogurt products.

Smoke was visible in the building when firefighters arrived.

The factory also has a dairy bar.

No word yet on injuries or cause of the fire.

More to come.

