On the Radar: Our October entertainment picks

TV

Single Parents (Global)

Date: Airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning Oct. 2

This ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their seven-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood. Leighton Meester stars as Angie, a single mother to a young son named Graham. The series is created by Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl) and J.J. Philbin (New Girl, The O.C.). Single Parents also stars Taran Killam (SNL), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Kimrie Lewis (Scandal) and Jake Choi (The Sun Is Also a Star).

Modern Family (Global)

Date: Airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning Oct. 2

This long-running show stars the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, a wonderfully large and blended family. Together, these three families give us an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family. Modern Family stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire.

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Date: Released Friday, Oct. 4

A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost. As the Shelbys grapple with the 1929 stock market crash, Tommy confronts new threats to his power from younger family members and fascist rivals. Season 5 of the series is set to be released on Friday, Oct. 4 on Netflix.

Mr. Robot (Showcase)

Date: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

This series follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cybersecurity engineer who became involved in the underground hacker group fsociety after being recruited by its mysterious leader (Christian Slater), who he later discovered to be the projection of his dead father. Season 4 will be Mr. Robot’s finale season.

Below Deck (hayu Canada)

Date: New episodes every Tuesday beginning Oct. 8

Capt. Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain and Ashton Pienaar will all be back for another season of hookups, hangovers and hungry charter guests. Rosbach will lead the crew, and Chastain will resume her longtime role as chief stewardess. Pienaar has been promoted from deckhand to bosun this time around. The returning crew will be joined by a whole new crop of yachties ready to set sail in Season 7.

Rhythm + Flow (Netflix)

Date: First four episodes available Oct. 9

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip (T.I.) Harris are searching for hip-hop’s best undiscovered talent from Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City. Who will scrap their way to the top for a shot at the shine? Netflix’s first hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow, launches Oct. 9 with new episodes available every Wednesday.

Movies

Joker

Release date: Friday, Oct. 4

The DC film follows Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of Arthur Fleck as a clown and struggling comedian in 1981 Gotham City who seems to have fallen on tough times. After Fleck becomes depressed and frustrated due to his professional and personal letdowns, he breaks before becoming the mad, made-up villain who seems to head into some very dark territory.

Todd Phillips’ The Joker also stars Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham, Frances Conroy, Bill Camp, Brian Tyree Henry and Glenn Fleshler.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Release date: Friday, Oct. 11

Fugitive Jesse Pinkman attempts to outrun his past. Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and starring Aaron Paul.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Release date: Friday, Oct. 18

In Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the 2014 film, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively — two characters from the Disney animated classic Sleeping Beauty whose untold story was brought to life on screen in 2014’s Maleficent. The film also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.

Dolemite Is My Name

Release date: Friday, Oct. 25

When Hollywood shuts him out, multitalented Rudy Ray Moore strikes out on his own to make the 1975 blaxploitation film Dolemite. This Netflix film stars Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes and Keegan-Michael Key.

Music Releases

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen

Release date: Friday, Oct. 4

Ghosteen, the new album by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. Global premiere of the album in full 03.10.19. Digital and streaming 04.10.19. CD and vinyl 08.11.19. Pre-order now.https://t.co/5cL6Cc6jys pic.twitter.com/GlIVPlQSrU — Nick Cave & TBS (@nickcave) September 24, 2019

Sabrina Claudio, Truth Is

Release date: Friday, Oct. 4

Gucci Mane, Woptober II

Release date: Thursday, Oct. 17

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Colorado

Release date: Friday, Oct. 25

Concerts

Post Malone

Post Malone’s Runaway tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4.

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne’s Head Above Water tour is coming to Toronto’s Sony Centre on Oct. 6.

Happy to announce the Head Above Water Tour bitches!!!⁣⁣⁣

Get in line for the ticket presale here or use the link in my bio : ⁣⁣⁣ https://t.co/FzrYAR1fHf pic.twitter.com/CGUYtyNL25 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) June 24, 2019

Elton John

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 23 and 24.

Mahalia

Mahalia’s Love and Compromise tour hits Toronto’s Mod Club Theatre on Oct. 21.

North America! I’m on my way to you right now ♥ so amazing to see a few of the shows have already sold out! There’s last tickets available for the last few shows here https://t.co/Bu5cnFIHiA ✨ see y’all soon Xx pic.twitter.com/L320yusN5X — Mahalia (@mahalia) September 18, 2019

Books

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

Available Oct. 8

Ninth House by @LBardugo is 5 for 5 for starred reviews! "Instantly gripping… Creepy and thrilling." – BookPage, starred review⭐️

Two weeks until Ninth House goes on sale. 🐍 #NinthHouse #LeighBardugo pic.twitter.com/9W9Uhymciz — Flatiron Books (@Flatironbooks) September 24, 2019

Galaxy (Alex) Stern is the most unlikely member of Yale’s freshman class. Raised in the Los Angeles hinterlands by a hippie mom, Alex dropped out of school early and into a world of shady drug-dealer boyfriends, dead-end jobs and much, much worse. By age 20, in fact, she is the sole survivor of a horrific, unsolved multiple homicide. Some might say she’s thrown her life away. But at her hospital bed, Alex is offered a second chance: to attend one of the world’s most elite universities on a full ride. What’s the catch, and why her?

Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life by Ali Wong

Available Oct. 15

My book “Dear Girls” comes out 4 weeks from today! Pre-order at https://t.co/baXKigYRkv pic.twitter.com/DqlB6JmYvr — Ali Wong (@aliwong) September 10, 2019

Ali Wong’s heartfelt and hilarious letters to her daughters — the two she put to work while they were still in utero — cover everything they need to know in life, like the unpleasant details of dating, how to be a working mom in a male-dominated profession and how she trapped their dad.

