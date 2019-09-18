Costco seeks approval for move beside Superstore in Kelowna

The Costco warehouse in Kelowna may be on the move as the grocery and retail wholesaler has filed for a development permit with the city.

Plans for a new location only blocks away from its current location have been filed at City Hall.

The proposal would see a new Costco warehouse and gas bar right across from the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road bordered by Leckie Road.

The 14.76 acre site is currently zoned A1 for agriculture.

Costco proposes to build a 158,734 square foot warehouse with 812 parking stalls surrounding the site.

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor says challenger blowing smoke over possible Costco move

The gas bar would be located on an adjacent 2.06 acre property, currently zoned C4 for urban commercial, on Baron Road at Durnin Road and include 79 more parking stalls.

There are 16 accessible parking stalls planned on both properties for a total of 907 parking stalls.

Baron Road is already well used due to traffic accessing Superstore and the surrounding strip mall as well as through traffic moving onto Dilworth Drive.

WATCH BELOW: Building projects at all-time high in Kelowna

There is often congestion at Baron and Dilworth, especially during farmer’s market days.

It is unclear how traffic patterns would be changed to accommodate Costco in the neighbourhood, which is surrounded by residential high-rises, townhouses and low-rise apartment buildings.

Costco currently occupies the corner of Baron Road bordered by Ziprick Road and Highway 33.

To view the Costco proposal, click here.