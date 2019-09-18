Pallister government’s 100-day mandate includes 200 nursing positions, consulting on plastic bags

Newly re-elected Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister released his 100-Day Action Plan on Wednesday, directing ministers to fulfill its recommendations by Dec. 20.

“Our ambitious agenda builds from the significant progress made in fixing the province’s finances, repairing the services and rebuilding the economy,” said Pallister.

“Our government is dedicated to fulfilling our commitments to Manitobans, and this robust action plan will support the implementation of our Moving Manitoba Forward Guarantee, that will see record tax relief, better health care, more schools for students, more jobs for Manitobans and made-in-Manitoba climate change solutions.”

Among the action plan’s goals are:

hosting a Manitoba Jobs Summit on Oct. 3

creating 200 new nursing positions in working with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

move forward on constructing 20 new schools

working on eliminating inter-provincial trade barriers

starting consultations on eliminating plastic bags in Manitoba

planning the reconstruction of the St. Boniface Emergency Department

The full plan, which includes further directives on taxes, healthcare, infrastructure, and more, can be read on the province’s website.

Pallister said the province expects at least 20 bills to be introduced before the end of 2019, and that the province’s legislature is expected to resume Sept. 30.

