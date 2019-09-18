Pair airlifted to Hamilton hospital after motorcycle collision in Kitchener

Two people from Waterloo were airlifted to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the scene of the collision at Westmount Road and Ottawa Street at around 8:30 p.m.

They say the motorcycle was northbound on Westmount Road when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction turned in front of it

Police say that the motorcyclist and a female passenger, both 57 and from Waterloo, were ejected from the bike.

They were airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

Police say that charges are pending in connection to the incident.

They are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 extension 8791.