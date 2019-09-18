Crime
September 18, 2019 12:20 pm

Toronto police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to woman on GO train

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police are looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on the GO train.

Handout / Toronto Police Service
A A

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman while riding on the GO train.

Officers received a call just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 reporting an indecent act at the Downsview GO station, police say.

According to investigators, a man exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman on a train from the Union GO station to Downsview.

READ MORE: Man exposes himself to 9-year-old girl in southeast Calgary — police

Police said the suspect boarded the train at around 2 p.m. from the downtown station and then exited the train at around 2:23 p.m. at the Downsview GO station.

Officers described him as a man in his mid-30s with short black hair and a medium build. He was seen wearing a white, short-sleeved V-neck T-shirt and tan pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Downsview GO
GO train
Man exposes himself
Public Exposure
public indecency
Sexual Harrasment
Toronto
Toronto crime
Toronto GO train
Toronto Police
Union GO
Union station GO train

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.