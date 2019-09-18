Toronto police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to woman on GO train

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman while riding on the GO train.

Officers received a call just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 reporting an indecent act at the Downsview GO station, police say.

According to investigators, a man exposed himself to a 34-year-old woman on a train from the Union GO station to Downsview.

Police said the suspect boarded the train at around 2 p.m. from the downtown station and then exited the train at around 2:23 p.m. at the Downsview GO station.

Officers described him as a man in his mid-30s with short black hair and a medium build. He was seen wearing a white, short-sleeved V-neck T-shirt and tan pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.