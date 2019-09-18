Car reportedly stolen in alleged carjacking at UBC

University RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a reportedly stolen vehicle after they say a brazen daylight carjacking occurred in the West Parkade at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Police say officers received a report of a vehicle being stolen at gunpoint at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the alleged victim returned to her vehicle on the 10th floor of the parkade at 2140 Lower Mall when she was reportedly approached by two suspects, one of whom allegedly pulled out a small handgun and demanded her keys.

She complied and wasn’t hurt as the two men sped away, police say.

Police have released descriptions of the two suspects and the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a man who stands six feet tall, has a slim build and was wearing a grey hoodie and black jogging pants at the time. Police say he was carrying a palm-sized black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a darker-skinned man wearing a dark-coloured, long-sleeved shirt.

The vehicle that has been reported stolen is a grey 2007 Kia Spectra with the B.C. licence plate 308 PSG.