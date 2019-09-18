Canada
September 18, 2019 9:26 am

Ottawa police seek public’s help in locating missing 30-year-old woman

By Local Online Journalist  Global News
Ottawa police are searching for 30-year-old Oumou Diallo, who was reported missing by her host family on Tuesday.

Ottawa Police Service
The Ottawa Police Service says officers are in need of the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman who recently arrived in Canada.

According to police, Oumou Diallo, 30, speaks Arabic and limited English, and due to her recent arrival, she does not have any known friends or family in the Ottawa area.

Diallo was first reported missing on Tuesday by her host family, police say, and she is known to frequent the area of Merivale and Baseline roads.

Police say Diallo is a five-foot-four black woman with a slim build. At the time she went missing, police say she was believed to be wearing a light-coloured hijab and grey Skechers shoes.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that could assist investigators in locating Diallo to contact the Ottawa police missing persons unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting crimestoppers.ca.

