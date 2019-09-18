Canada
September 18, 2019 9:04 am

Fall on its way to Atlantic Canada as Environment Canada issues region-wide frost advisory

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The first sign of fall is set to arrive in Atlantic Canada this evening with Environment Canada issuing a frost advisory to the entire region on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says that clear skies and lights winds will allow ground temperatures to cool to near or below zero over many regions — including all of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and much of Newfoundland.

The federal agency is recommending that individuals take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

 

