September 17, 2019 5:05 pm

Winnipeg man charged in Sagkeeng First Nation armed robbery

By Online producer  Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged after a business in Sagkeeng First Nation was robbed Sept. 13.

A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Sagkeeng First Nation.

Powerview RCMP were called to a business in the community around 5:15 p.m. Sept.13 after a man threatened an employee with a gun and stole several items before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police caught up with the suspect’s vehicle while on their way to the scene and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

Kevin Franke, 52, is facing a number of charges including robbery with a firearm, using a firearm to commit an offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP continue to investigate.

