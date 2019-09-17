Winnipeg man charged in Sagkeeng First Nation armed robbery
A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Sagkeeng First Nation.
Powerview RCMP were called to a business in the community around 5:15 p.m. Sept.13 after a man threatened an employee with a gun and stole several items before fleeing in a vehicle.
Police caught up with the suspect’s vehicle while on their way to the scene and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
Kevin Franke, 52, is facing a number of charges including robbery with a firearm, using a firearm to commit an offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.
RCMP continue to investigate.
