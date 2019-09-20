A ‘Super Sports Saturday’ of Bombers and ICE on 680 CJOB

Listen to the Bomber game on LeanStream here!

Winnipeg sports fans — get ready for more than nine hours of continuous sports coverage on Saturday afternoon and evening on 680 CJOB.

It will begin with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers pregame show from Montreal at 1 p.m. as Bob Irving and Doug Brown set up the first of two meetings down the stretch between the Bombers and the vastly improved Alouettes. The game broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and that will be followed by the post-game show.

And then we’ll transition from one university campus to another for the Winnipeg ICE home opener at 7:30 p.m. at Wayne Fleming Arena versus the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The voice of the ICE, Brant Hilton, will be joined by CJOB Sports Director Kelly Moore for what figures to be an intense follow up to the two provincial rivals opening the season the night before in Brandon.

The ICE will start the season without injured captain Peyton Krebs, currently in the camp of the Vegas Golden Knights who took him 17th overall in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft in Vancouver. Krebs is expected to return at some point from Vegas and will join a lineup that includes veterans Brad Ginnell and Connor McClennon up front along with CHL Import Draft picks Michal Teply and Nino Kinder.

Also making their WHL debuts this weekend will be highly touted 15 year old forwards Matt Savoie and Conor Geekie along with 16 year old Winnipegger Carson Lambos on defence. Both Savoie and Geekie are eligible to play 5 games this season as underage players

All told, there will be 33 regular season ICE games broadcast on 680 CJOB , while the other 35 will be live streamed via CJOB.com.