Police arrest suspect in early morning stabbing in Milton

Halton police have arrested a suspect after an early morning stabbing in Milton that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a 911 call from a residence on Scott Boulevard, say police.

Officers say they found a male with what appeared to be stab wounds. He was subsequently transported to hospital.

At the time, officers had no suspects and canvassed the area for looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Early Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed an arrest in the stabbing but did not reveal charges.

“Investigators are still weeding through all the details in regards to this so I don’t have any updates at this time,” Const. Steve Elms told Global News.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 905-825-4777 ext 2415 or 2416.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8447 (TIPS), or at haltoncrimestoppers.ca

