Water quality advisory issued for Lakeview system in West Kelowna

A water quality advisory has been issued for the Lakeview system in West Kelowna.

The City of West Kelowna said the advisory, made in conjunction with the Interior Health Authority, was due to elevated turbidity in water drawn from the Rose Valley Reservoir. The advisory was issued Monday.

WATCH BELOW (Aired June 24, 2019): Lake Country aims to improve water quality with new infrastructure

According to the city, a water quality advisory means children, the elderly, people with weakened immunity and anyone else seeking added protection should use boiled water, or an alternate, safe source, for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, mixing baby formula and making beverages and ice.

Free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Water from the station is treated via the Powers Creek treatment plant. Users need to bring their own containers and hoses if needed and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.