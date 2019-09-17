Girl, 8, struck by vehicle while walking to school in Morinville

An eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital Monday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school.

RCMP said the girl was struck by a minivan as she was walking in a marked crosswalk in Morinville, Alta., in the area of 100 Street and 101 Avenue. The incident happened at around 8:20 a.m., police said.

The girl was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, then picked up by STARS air ambulance from there.

RCMP said the girl suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Charges have not yet been laid.