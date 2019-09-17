Traffic
September 17, 2019 12:17 pm

Girl, 8, struck by vehicle while walking to school in Morinville

By Online Supervisor  Global News

RCMP said the girl is in stable condition but has serious injuries.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

An eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital Monday morning after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school.

RCMP said the girl was struck by a minivan as she was walking in a marked crosswalk in Morinville, Alta., in the area of 100 Street and 101 Avenue. The incident happened at around 8:20 a.m., police said.

READ MORE: Woman sustains head injuries after being struck crossing Edmonton street

The girl was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, then picked up by STARS air ambulance from there.

RCMP said the girl suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition.

READ MORE: ‘There needs to be stiffer penalties’ — Mother of Edmonton boys struck in 2 separate crosswalks

Charges have not yet been laid.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta roads
girl hit by minivan
Girl struck
Girl struck by van
Morinville
Morinville girl struck
Morinville pedestrian
Morinville pedestrian collision
Pedestrian Collision
RCMP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.