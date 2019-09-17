Police searching for suspect in alleged Woodstock bank robbery

Police in Woodstock are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged robbery.
Officers responded to a reported robbery at a Scotiabank location on Dundas Street at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say that moments before, a male suspect had entered the bank through the front doors and allegedly demanded a teller hand over cash.
An undisclosed amount was given to him, according to police, and he reportedly left the bank, travelling in an unknown direction.
READ MORE: More than $9K in fines issued as London police crack down on nuisance parties
Police say no one was injured and a weapon was not used during the alleged incident.
Officers have described the suspect as a five-foot-10 man with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a red motorcycle helmet with an open face, a black biking jacket, black pants and red shoes, and police say he seemed to be carrying some kind of dark-coloured bag.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Woodstock police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.