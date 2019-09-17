Crime
September 17, 2019 8:16 am

Police searching for suspect in alleged Woodstock bank robbery

Woodstock police are looking for a suspect after a bank was reportedly robbed on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.



Police in Woodstock are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged robbery.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at a Scotiabank location on Dundas Street at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say that moments before, a male suspect had entered the bank through the front doors and allegedly demanded a teller hand over cash.

An undisclosed amount was given to him, according to police, and he reportedly left the bank, travelling in an unknown direction.

Police say no one was injured and a weapon was not used during the alleged incident.

Officers have described the suspect as a five-foot-10 man with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a red motorcycle helmet with an open face, a black biking jacket, black pants and red shoes, and police say he seemed to be carrying some kind of dark-coloured bag.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Woodstock police or Crime Stoppers.

