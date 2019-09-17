Traffic
September 17, 2019 8:04 am
Updated: September 17, 2019 8:05 am

Crash in Scarborough sends 3 people to hospital

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

An aerial view of the collision scene in Scarborough.

Global News
Officials say a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough has sent three people to hospital on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 6:30 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported one woman in her 60s to a trauma centre and two other people to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the woman sustained serious head injuries and was trapped in the vehicle.

Police said traffic signals have been knocked out and the intersection is closed as part of the investigation. According to police, there is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

TTC officials said the 54 Lawrence East bus is detouring via Greenbrae Circuit and Greenholm Circuit due to the collision.

