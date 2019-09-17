Crash in Scarborough sends 3 people to hospital

Officials say a multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough has sent three people to hospital on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 6:30 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported one woman in her 60s to a trauma centre and two other people to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said the woman sustained serious head injuries and was trapped in the vehicle.

Police said traffic signals have been knocked out and the intersection is closed as part of the investigation. According to police, there is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

TTC officials said the 54 Lawrence East bus is detouring via Greenbrae Circuit and Greenholm Circuit due to the collision.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Markham Rd & Lawrence Ave E

– officers O/S investigating & speaking to witnesses

– crews O/S to repair the traffic signal

– intersection still FULLY CLOSED

– consider alternate route

– will update#GO1784757

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2019

54 Lawrence East: Detour via Greenbrae Circt and Greenholm Circt due to a collision. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 17, 2019