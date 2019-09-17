Kingston stabbing victim described as warm, caring and a champion for kids

The victim killed in last week’s horrific attack in Kingston is being remembered for his lasting contribution to mental health services in the city.

Christopher Barry was killed in what police are calling a random attack on a busy downtown street corner. A make-shift memorial now sits in a corner planter at the scene of the crime, just outside the Anna Lane building at Queen and Bagot streets.

Several blocks away there is another tribute to the 40-year-old.

Six puppets are lined-up on couch in a meeting room of the Kingston branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, where Barry was a volunteer. The puppets were his idea, a way to teach children about mental health.

“These are called the ‘Kids on the Block,'” said Judi Burrill, former executive director at the branch. “They’re life-size puppets. I applied for the funding, and then we got the funding and then Chris and I put the scripts together and then Chris trained people to do the puppets.”

Burrill worked with Barry for more than 10 years at the branch.

“People knew him and cared about them, recognized what a wonderful person he was,” she said. “He was a champion for mental health, he was a champion for kids, and how tragic it is that he lost his life.”

Yessica Rivera Belsham, a friend, colleague and fellow puppeteer, is also saddened by the loss.

“Very kind and warm, I found him to be very open-minded and respective to different ideas,” Belsham said. “He would never put anyone down. No question was too silly. He was just a very wonderful human being and I find a word that would best describe him is humble as well.”

Burrill, who is also a grief counsellor, says while there are those in the community mourning the loss, others are also grieving the loss of the Evan Freeman, the 22-year-old suspect who died at the scene.

A community discussion on grief will be held at the Kingston branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association on Thursday, Sept. 26. It’s scheduled to run from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The office is located at 400 Elliott Avenue #11.