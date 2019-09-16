Sentencing hearing underway for Kelowna father who murdered wife and 2 young daughters

A sentencing hearing started Monday morning for the Kelowna father who murdered his wife and two young daughters in December 2017.

In early September, Jacob Forman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder.

Friends & co-workers of Clara Forman, 33, who was murdered along with her 2 daughters by her husband and their father, Jacob Forman in Dec,2017 attend the sentencing hearing at the Kelowna courthouse all wearing shirts reading “This one’s for Clara”. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/v8ikjwP2x8 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) September 16, 2019

During sentencing, court heard how Forman used a mini-sledgehammer to strike his wife Clara Soledad Forman in the head three times.

Clara Forman’s friend & former co-worker Diane Carlson describes the murder victim. She says the death of the Kelowna fitness instructor has a left a hole that can never be filled. More than a dozen gym members & instructors are attending the sentencing hearing. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/0VUFNKNnjG — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) September 16, 2019

Hours later, Forman took his daughters Karina and Yesenia into their room one by one, where he pretended to play a game with them but instead choked them to death, the Crown prosecutor said.

As the details of the killings were revealed, crying could be heard in the courtroom. At least a dozen friends of Clara’s were wearing shirts that read “This one’s for Clara”. Some people shook their heads as crown went over the details of the night mom and daughters were killed. pic.twitter.com/AZn0gcjhqR — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) September 16, 2019

During court, Forman’s lawyer and the judge discussed how long it would take for defence’s submissions.

When Forman heard that a sentence might not come down until Tuesday, he stood up.

“I’d rather have this done today,” Forman said.

As Forman’s defence lawyer & the judge were discussing how long it may take for defence submissions and that a sentence may not come down until tomorrow, Jacob Forman, who’s pleaded guilty to 3 murders, stood up & said “I’d rather have this done today”. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/rDJ8LqjRsG — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) September 16, 2019

The Crown is seeking 35 years: 25 years for the girls and 10 years for Clara.

–with files from Klaudia Van Emmerik