September 16, 2019 4:37 pm

Sentencing hearing underway for Kelowna father who murdered wife and 2 young daughters

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Jacob Forman is being sentenced for murdering his wife and two young daughters just days before Christmas in 2017.

Contributed
A sentencing hearing started Monday morning for the Kelowna father who murdered his wife and two young daughters in December 2017.

In early September, Jacob Forman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder.

During sentencing, court heard how Forman used a mini-sledgehammer to strike his wife Clara Soledad Forman in the head three times.

Hours later, Forman took his daughters Karina and Yesenia into their room one by one, where he pretended to play a game with them but instead choked them to death, the Crown prosecutor said.

During court, Forman’s lawyer and the judge discussed how long it would take for defence’s submissions.

When Forman heard that a sentence might not come down until Tuesday, he stood up.

“I’d rather have this done today,” Forman said.

The Crown is seeking 35 years: 25 years for the girls and 10 years for Clara.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 21, 2017) Neighbours react following news that three bodies were found inside Rutland home. Kelly Hayes reports.

More to come…

–with files from Klaudia Van Emmerik

