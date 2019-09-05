Crime
September 5, 2019 7:56 pm
Updated: September 5, 2019 8:02 pm

Kelowna man pleads guilty to killing wife, two daughters: BC Prosecution Service

By Online Journalist  Global News

Jacob Forman entered a guilty plea to murdering his wife and two daughters in Kelowna court on Thursday.

Facebook
A A

A Kelowna man pled guilty on Thursday to murdering his wife and two daughters.

In a surprise move, Jacob Forman entered guilty pleas in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with three counts of murder in family deaths

Forman had been charged with the second-degree murder of his spouse, Clara Forman, and the first-degree killing of his two daughters, Karina and Yesenia Forman, in December 2017, just days before Christmas.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Dec. 29, 2017): Clara Forman’s coworkers speak at vigil in Kelowna woman’s memory

Forman was originally charged with second-degree murder in the three deaths, but Crown upgraded two of the charges to first-degree murder.

Sentencing has been adjourned to Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central okanagan
Crime
First Degree Murder
Homicide
Jacob Forman
Murder
Okanagan
Second Degree Murder

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.