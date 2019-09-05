Kelowna man pleads guilty to killing wife, two daughters: BC Prosecution Service

A Kelowna man pled guilty on Thursday to murdering his wife and two daughters.
In a surprise move, Jacob Forman entered guilty pleas in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna, according to the BC Prosecution Service.
Forman had been charged with the second-degree murder of his spouse, Clara Forman, and the first-degree killing of his two daughters, Karina and Yesenia Forman, in December 2017, just days before Christmas.
Forman was originally charged with second-degree murder in the three deaths, but Crown upgraded two of the charges to first-degree murder.
Sentencing has been adjourned to Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m.
