Skywalk that links Bell MTS Place to downtown malls re-opens

The Bell MTS Place skywalk that runs along Hargrave Street has been re-opened after a summer of renovations.

True North Sports + Entertainment said Monday that the skywalk – which connects the downtown arena to Portage Place and Cityplace – will undergo some additional work, or ‘finishing touches’, over the next few weeks.

Some of the new features include new LED lighting, new flooring, and a new Premium Services Desk at the southwest entrance to the Bell MTS Place suites, which will provide customer service during events.

True North said the renovations are part of an ongoing multi-year commitment to improve and reinvest in its facilities and venues.

