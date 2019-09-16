Low-cost rabies clinics to launch shortly in Simcoe, Muskoka: health unit

Low-cost rabies clinics will be launching shortly across Simcoe and Muskoka, according to the districts’ health unit.

According to the health unit, the clinics will provide inexpensive rabies shots for dogs and cats that are over three months old.

One- and three-year vaccines will be offered at the clinics, depending on the animal’s vaccination status, the health unit says.

READ MORE: Simcoe Muskoka health unit urges districts remain together in public health entity restructuring

“With the number of clinics this year, we hope to be able to build significantly on the protection against rabies across the region,” Tanya Fehr, the rabies program co-ordinator with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, said in a statement.

The health unit says pet owners should speak to their veterinarian to determine when their pet is due for its next rabies vaccination.

Pet owners can bring their animal’s previous immunization certificate to a clinic to determine which vaccine is best for their pet.

READ MORE: Blue-green algae confirmed in south end of Lake St. George in Severn, health unit says

“We’re really grateful to the veterinarians who are giving their time to these clinics,” Fehr said in the statement. “Pet owners are required by law to have their pets immunized against rabies.”

The first clinic will be held on Sept. 22 in Alliston, with others to take place in places like Collingwood, Barrie, Oro-Medonte, Innisfil and Huntsville through to Nov. 9.

The annual clinics provided vaccines against rabies to about 4,000 pets last year.

WATCH: Peterborough area seeing spike in rabies investigations